Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 448.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WFC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

