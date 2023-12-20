81,858 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

