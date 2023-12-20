Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

