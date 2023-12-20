Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 4,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 192,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

