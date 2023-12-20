IFP Advisors Inc Sells 52,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.