Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

