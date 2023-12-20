Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $4,421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $9,902,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

