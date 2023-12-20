Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,965,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.43 and a 200-day moving average of $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.52.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

