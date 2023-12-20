Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 17,371 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

T stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

