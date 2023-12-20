Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.40 and a 200-day moving average of $406.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

