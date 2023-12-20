Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,538 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 12.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

