Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,136.89. The company had a trading volume of 519,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,945. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $932.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $884.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

