NatWest Group plc Acquires 511 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

