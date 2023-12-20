Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

