Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 542,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.