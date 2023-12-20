G&S Capital LLC Sells 967 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,704,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,016,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 79.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.77.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

