Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

