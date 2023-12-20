Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 974 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

