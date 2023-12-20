Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 272,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.96. 9,630,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,368,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $201.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

