Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 3,666,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

