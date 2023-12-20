Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RSP opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

