Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

