DnB Asset Management AS Sells 198,766 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198,766 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.52. The company had a trading volume of 579,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,023. The firm has a market cap of $276.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

