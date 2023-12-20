DnB Asset Management AS Buys 21,157 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $499.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

