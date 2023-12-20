iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

