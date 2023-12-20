Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWD stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

