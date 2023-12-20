IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.56. 1,151,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,499. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.06 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

