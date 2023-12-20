IFP Advisors Inc Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,695. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

