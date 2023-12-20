IFP Advisors Inc Buys 14,450 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. 645,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,121. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

