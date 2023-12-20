IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

