IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,998 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 29,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

