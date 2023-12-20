iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

