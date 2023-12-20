Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 6,616 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.