Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,331 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

