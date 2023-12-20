Gleason Group Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

