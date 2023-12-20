8,368 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $314,712,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average of $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

