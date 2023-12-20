NatWest Group plc Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NatWest Group plc decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
