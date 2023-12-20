Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

