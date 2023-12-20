United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

