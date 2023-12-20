McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.77.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

