Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.96. The stock had a trading volume of 283,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,844. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

