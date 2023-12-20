Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.03. 208,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

