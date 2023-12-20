Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.36. The stock had a trading volume of 431,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,808. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $263.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

