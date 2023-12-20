Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 241 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.84. 143,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,856. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

