Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,604. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

