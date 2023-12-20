iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Decreased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 55,801 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,662,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,586,000 after buying an additional 768,050 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,709,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

