New Capital Management LP Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 1,148,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100,691. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

