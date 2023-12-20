Essex Savings Bank Has $596,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.