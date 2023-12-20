The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 93,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $47,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 143,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 939,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,076,949. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

