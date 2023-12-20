Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

